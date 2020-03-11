Runza® and TeamMates Mentoring Program team up for your support
On Tuesday, April 7, Runza® Restaurants across Nebraska and Iowa will be donating 10% of all proceeds to the TeamMates Mentoring Program. The effort is part of Runza’s belief that it takes more than food to serve a community. Support a great cause with a great meal.
“Runza® Restaurants is proud to take an active role in each and every community we serve. More than a responsibility, it’s our privilege to positively impact the lives of our neighbors,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing at Runza® National.
Eighty Runza® locations will be participating in TeamMates Day.
“We are so grateful to Runza® for supporting our local chapters across Nebraska and Iowa. TeamMates and Runza® are two organizations founded in Nebraska and we are honored to be able to partner together to support our youth,” said Sarah Waldman, Executive Director of the TeamMates Mentoring Program.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program was founded in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne to provide support and encouragement to school aged youth. With a mission to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential, TeamMates is serving close to 10,000 youth in about 180 communities across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Iowa. To become a mentor go to teammates.org.
