Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 20
Misty K. Castillo, 20, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.
Alize Lopez, 18, was fined $549 on a charge of driving too fast for conditions, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Francisco J. Gurrola, 17, was fined $550 on a charge of exhibition driving.
Dec. 23
Guadalupe Alfaro, 18, was fined $449 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Britthouer, 51, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $52 on a charge of trespassing.
Edwin D. Janis, 22, was sentenced to 30 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of second-degree forgery.
Marlee Conroy, 19, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Dec. 27
Fiona Santos, 18, was fined $175 on a charge of driving under suspension and failure to use seat belt.
Jeremy Franks, 31, was sentenced to 7 days jail and fined $550 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Ross J. Early, 64, was fined $557.49 on a charge of violating a protection order.
Jessica Martin, 33, was fined $150 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brandon D. Curry, 28, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.
Cecilia Hill, 28, was fined $200 on a charge of no valid registration and licensing vehicle without liability insurance.
Marcus Manley, 19, was fined $474 on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Van Winkle, 19, was fined $100 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Scottsbluff Police Department
Jan. 1
4:05 a.m. — In the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, officers arrested Irving Felix, 32, on a charge of domestic assault.
5:42 p.m. — At Safeway, 601 Broadway, an officer was dispatched to Safeway in reference to a shoplifter in custody. After investigation Mark Cross, 59, was cited on a charge of shoplifting.
9:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a residence on Terry Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was cited on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
11:06 p.m. — In the 2100 block of Avenue B, officers investigated a report of child abuse.
Jan. 2
3:01 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of suspicious circumstances. Additional details were not included in the report.
5:33 a.m. — In the 1800 block of Frontage Road, officers investigated a report. When officers attempted to make contact with a man, San Juan Welchel, 19, he allegedly attempted to assault an officer. He was arrested on a charge of obstruction.
9:35 a.m. — In the 1800 block of Avenue B, officers investigated a report of theft using a payment app.
10:11 a.m. — In the 400 block of W. 27th Street, officers investigated a theft of a vehicle.
10:20 a.m. — In the 00 block of Marcus Drive, officers investigated a report of a juvenile runaway.
12:57 p.m. — In the 00 block of Terry Boulevard, officers investigated a burglary in which several items were reported stolen from a residence, including a television and X-Box.
2:16 p.m. — In the 700 block of 19th Avenue, officers investigated a theft.
5:06 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Broadway, officers investigated a report of drugs and paraphernalia being located at the Panhandle Youth Shelter. Two juveniles were cited on narcotics violations.
Jan. 3
Police arrested Carlos Trejo, 1995, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant in the 800 block of E. 15th Street.
Information in this section is obtained through public records at the above listed agencies.
