Gering Police Department
Jan. 1
8:57 a.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, officers responded to a report of domestic assault that occurred. Jared Ruzicka was arrested on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, domestic assault, protection order violation, child abuse and criminal mischief.
Jan. 2
2:27 a.m. — In the 500 block of Q Street, Gering Police Department received a child abuse and neglect intake from DHHS. The intake alleged abuse among a family from 15 years ago. The intake was investigated and the complaint was determined to be unfounded.
3:33 p.m. — At Tenth Street and N Street, officers investigated a hit and run collision. Upon further investigation the driver who left the scene was located and issued a citation for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The driver was not identified in the report.
7:49 p.m. —In the 100 block of L Street, officers responded to a report of a male attempting to enter an apartment at that location. Upon further investigation, Jose L Parra, 38, was arrested on two active Scotts Bluff County warrants.
Jan. 3
4:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Seventh St in reference to a burglary. The investigation was reported as ongoing as of the date of the report.
5:22 p.m. — Officers received a report of an assault that occurred in the 600 Block of 20th Street in Gering. The incident was noted as under investigation as of the date of the report.
8:36 p.m. —In the 1200 block of M Street,Officers responded to a report of a disturbance that was taking place. Upon further investigation Martin Palomo, 48, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
Jan. 4
4:05 p.m. — A Gering officer took a report of a graffiti vandalism to a city owned property in the 1400 block of 11th Street.
5:14 p.m. — An officer took a report of a vandalism that occurred in the 1400 Block of 10th Street in Gering.
9:34 p.m. — Officers of the Gering Police Department were dispatched to 20 Kimball Ave. in reference to a vehicle that was vandalized.
11:16 p.m. — In the 2900 block of Tenth Street, On January 4, 2020 Gering Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of 10th St in Gering. The driver, Ricardo Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on a charge of driving while revoked and transported to the detention center.
Jan. 5
12:02 a.m. — In the 2800 block of Tenth Street, officers investigated a hit and run accident in the parking lot a restaurant.
12:04 a.m. – In the 1900 block of Dogwood Street, ering offices investigated a report of child abuse. Charges were pending as of the date of the report
8:39 a.m. — Gering officers responded to the intersection of 17th & U Street for an injury accident.
10:19 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, officers were dispatched to a disturbance.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Jan. 3
Trevor Satur, 19, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.
Isaiha A. Garcia, 21, was fined $550 on a charge of minor in possession.
