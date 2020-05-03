REcipe for 04-26

Chocolate martini tops for entertaining
A martini is one of the most iconic and classic cocktails around, and is typically made with gin, vodka and dry vermouth. However, martini recipes have evolved, and many different combinations of spirits are now utilized and served in the recognizeable long-stemmed martini glass. These martinis can be customized with just about any flavor profile that suits your entertaining preferences.
A chocolate martini is one that will always be in favor. It is easily concocted using just a few basic ingredients. Enjoy this variation, courtesy of Godiva’ Liqueurs.
Godiva’ Chocolate Martini
Serves 1
11/2 ounces your favorite Godiva’ liqueur, such as Godiva¨ Milk Chocolate
3/4 ounce vodka, like Ciroc’
In a cocktail shaker, shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with your favorite Godiva’ chocolate truffle and indulge.
Tips and variations: Drizzle chocolate syrup to dress up the martini glass before serving. Or top the martini with fresh raspberries or strawberries and mint for extra garnish.
