Scottsbluff YMCA selected Respite Provider of the Month
SCOTTSBLUFF — The western area of the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network has selected the Scottsbluff YMCA as its Respite Provider of the Month.
The Scottsbluff YMCA was one of the initial Community Organization Respite Providers for the western area in 2018. Four families regularly utilize respite services at the YMCA. Children with special needs who are eligible for respite have utilized Kinderkamp and other YMCA programs. Angie Vach, who is in charge of Membership with the Scottsbluff YMCA, has been integral to the success of this partnership. Angie assists the families with completing and submitting their billing documents on a monthly basis. Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network anticipates many more families will begin to utilize the Scottsbluff YMCA for respite.
Respite is a short-term break for family caregivers who are providing care in their home to a loved one with special needs. Respite allows the family caregiver time to go to his or her own doctor appointments, visit a friend, shop for groceries or any number of things that most take for granted. Having someone come in and care for a loved one so the family caregiver can take a break is crucial to the health of the caregiver.
The Nebraska Respite Network is always seeking additional providers. To become a provider, contact local respite coordinator, Sherri Blome at respite@wchr.net or 308-432-8190. Providers need to complete an application, provide two letters of reference and pass a background check. A desire to help others is the main qualification. Providers choose the families they work with and set their own schedule. Respite Providers are self employed. However, the Respite Network will match providers with families.
If you know someone who is caring for a loved one at home, let him or her know that help is just a phone call away. The Nebraska Respite Network will help families find a respite provider as well as the funding to pay the provider.