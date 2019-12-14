Ringing the the bells

Members of WyoRing wait for their cue during a performance at a private event in Torrington on Thursday. WyoRing is made up of a group of advanced players and a group of beginning and intermediate players. Members of both were at the performance.
When the director of the bell choir at her church retired, she ended up in the position.
“People figure if you know how to do something musical, then you can do anything,” she said.
She began attending conferences to learn how to play the bells and eventually helped found WyoRing.
“There are many, many techniques,” Willeke said. “You can soften the bell in a lot of ways.”
One is to use a mallet, she said. When a bell is hit with a mallet, the resulting sound is soft and airy, a contrast to the rich notes created by ringing the bell in a more traditional way.
Another is a technique that Willeke calls “singing bells,” where a specific type of rod is traced around the outside edge of the bell. She explained that the concept is the same as Tibetan singing bowls.
“It’s a really unique sound,” she said.
Wyorings is a three octave choir that uses chimes in addition to bells. Ringers are generally responsible for three bells, but some, like Diona Sovoy-McDaniels, are responsible for four.
When Sovoy-McDaniels rings, she holds two bells that are criss-crossed over each other in each hand. The way she holds her hands determines which bell she plays.
When Willeke asked Sovoy-McDaniels to be part of a bell choir 17 years ago, she had no idea what Joyce was talking about.
Sovoy-McDaniels said, “I’d never seen them, never heard them — nothing.”
Sometimes not having any experience is better, Willeke said.
“Then you don’t have any bad habits I have to break,” she said, laughing.
WyoRing rehearses once a week and performs throughout the year, but this is their busy season. The group recently played at an area business’ Christmas party, and finished the performance with “Carol of the Bells.” Sovoy-McDaniels’s hands were constantly moving.
“That last one is like an adrenaline rush,” Sovoy-McDaniels said. “Of all the things I’ve done musically, this is the most challenging and the most fun.”
WyoRing is made up of two choirs. WyoWest Ringers consists of skilled players, while Platte River Ringers is made up of those who are new to bells.
“We’re always looking for new members,” Willeke said.
Those who are interested can reach out to WyoRing on Facebook or by calling her at 308-532-6126.
She emphasized that no experience is necessary, pointing to her own story.
Although becoming a bell choir director was unexpected, “it’s really ended up being a wonderful blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.