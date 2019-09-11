Rita Cervantes 9-12

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCOTTS BLUFF... NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE...NORTH CENTRAL KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL AND EASTERN BANNER COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT... AT 640 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 10 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HARRISBURG, OR 16 MILES NORTH OF KIMBALL, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BRIDGEPORT, BAYARD, NORTHPORT, THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 385 AND 92, CHIMNEY ROCK STATE PARK, COURT HOUSE AND JAIL ROCKS, BRIDGEPORT STATE RECREATION AREA, MOOMAWS CORNER, REDINGTON AND SOUTH BAYARD JUNCTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN CHEYENNE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA.