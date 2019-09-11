Rita Cervantes 9-12

PHOTO
Rita Cervantes, 80 of Gering, NE passes away September 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Rosary will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Capel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Inurnment will take place after the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences will be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Rita was born May 27, 1939 in Minatare, NE to Jose and Delores Morales. Rita was married to Angel Cervantes on August, 1955 in Gering. They made their home in Portland Oregon in 1968, moving to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1988.
Rita is survived by her husband Angel Cervantes; children Julian, Connie (Reid), Angel Jr., Frank, and Lauri (Tim); grandchildren Alicia (Matthew), Angel (Travis), Nathan, Justin and adopted grandson Dillion; siblings Conception Perez of Denver, Vicki (Roque) of Cheyenne, Bobby (Mary) of Gering, and Eddy (Lou Ann) of Las Vegas.
Rita was preceded in death by parents, brothers Patrick and Jesse, and 3 sisters, infant daughter and grandparents.
