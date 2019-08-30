Kamie Stephen
Star-Herald
Scottsbluff Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Walgreen’s Thursday morning and searching for a suspect.
Scottsbluff Police were called to Walgreens around 9 a.m. after it was reported that the suspect had attempted to rob a courier, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said. A confrontation took place in the back of the truck.
Spencer described the suspect as a 6-foot tall black man who was wearing cargo pants and a dark jacket or vest. Spencer said it is unclear if the subject is armed, however, scanner reports indicated that the courier had reported the man as being armed with a handgun. Police searched Avenue B and other areas for the man.
The suspect also entered Walgreens and then exited it, but did not attempt to rob the store.
“As far, as we can tell right now, he wasn’t able to get anything,” Spencer said.
A search of the back of the truck turned up a BB gun.
“We think that belongs to him,” Spencer said.
He said officers are currently reviewing video footage from the cameras at the store. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Scottsbluff Public Schools issued a notification that all SBPS Schools are currently in a lockout. No one will be permitted in or out of the schools until the lockout is lifted. Classes will continue as scheduled inside until further notice.
WNCC and Gering Public Schools have also issued alerts that they are on lockout as well.