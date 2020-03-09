SB FFA Kimball results

FFA
Two Bearcats FFA teams qualify for state
The Scottsbluff High School FFA students competed in the Kimball contest on March 4.
Four teams competed in meats judging, nursery and landscape, junior livestock evaluation, and senior livestock judging. Auston Adams, Kylee Todd, and Trey May represented the Bearcats on the meats judging team. They placed 8th overall. Kaidynce Lygeros, Emzie Coop, Clara Heldt, and Graham Kovarik competed in the nursery and landscape contest and finished second overall, which qualified them for state. Tate Talkington, Kinsey Kleensang, and Jade Painter competed in junior livestock evaluation and finished 11th overall. Macee McConkey, Allison Carpenter, Emily Carpenter, MarLee Neu, and Kailey Pinney competed in the senior livestock evaluation and placed second overall and qualified for state.
