Simplot prepares for another busy year
By Kevin Fink
Star-Herald
Simplot Grower Solutions ramps up for another busy fertilizer season. From March to June, managers and employees scramble to deliver quality dry and liquid fertilizers to area farmers who use it to improve crop growth and yields. “This is our busy season,” Market Manager Jason Lorenzini said.
Jason has been with Simplot over fifteen years. He assumed manager position of Simplot’s Panhandle area September, 2019.
“I moved from Fort Morgan to Burlington to here with Simplot,” he said.
Simplot began with the late J. R. Simplot, an Idaho farmer, who raised hogs and went into potatoes. “He soon realized that phosphate was needed to sustain potato production and invested in phosphorous mines,” Lorenzini said.
Mr. Simplot then did several other things, one of which was entering into a “hand-shake agreement with McDonalds to provide it with French Fries,” Lorenzini said. At one point, Simplot provided over 55% of McDonalds’ French Fries, he added. The agreement continues today.
Simplot is a “mine to fork” business,” Lorenzini said. For example, the company mines phosphorus that goes into fertilizer that gets applied to fields that grow crops so they can be harvested and processed for consumption, he added.
Simplot is involved in numerous agricultural and food producing enterprises. “It even has a ranch in Idaho the size of Rohde Island,” Lorenzini said. The company recently purchased Pinnacle Agriculture, he added.
“Simplot also owns 11% of the state of Oregon in land,” Panhandle Unit Supervisor Clint Lewis said.
Though Simplot is a large national and global business involved in things from mining to ranching to potato farming to distribution to fertilizers to animal processing plants to turf maintenance to land and livestock to food processing plants, “it’s humble by origin,” Lorenzini said.
“The company’s humility can be seen in many ways, including the fact it purchased basically a downtown block in its national headquarters town, Boise, Idaho, where it built a huge office building called Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP – Center) and gave it to the community,” Lorenzini said. The building is basically a community fun center, he added.
“Simplot also supports Special Olympics, and hosts its own Simplot Games held at Boise State University each year,” Lorenzini said.
Simplot’s vision built on humility is, “We only live a day longer than our customers,” the late J. R. Simplot said. The company is customer-focused.
“I enjoy the people, employees and customers,” Lewis said.
“My greatest joy in the job is helping our customers succeed; I’m motivated by helping farmers feed the world,” Lorenzini said. We’re here to feed the world in the safest way possible, he added.
Simplot’s purpose is to “support growers with their inputs,” Lewis said.
These inputs center on custom-formulated dry and liquid fertilizers. All products that leave the factory are formulated for a specific field, even specific areas with a field, or “zones,” Lorenzini said.
“We’re committed to put the right product in the right place at the right amount at the right time (the 4 R’s),” Lorenzini said. New technology helps us do this, he added.
“Today, technology allows our floater operators to use variable rate application, whereas back in the day we applied a given amount straight across the entire field,” Lewis said.
“We need to be as efficient as possible. We don’t have the luxury of letting product drip away; we have to find the holes and plug them,” Lorenzini said. Technology aids in efficiency.
Lewis is in charge of operations. From the delivery ticket to the formulation to the field, Lewis orchestrates many things to make sure customers get what customers need when they need it.
“I basically oversee the 4 R’s,” he said.
While Lewis oversees operations, Lorenzini oversees the company in the Panhandle area that has during peak season “200 employees,” Lorenzini said. Lorenzini is the person in charge.
There are always challenges in business. The boss in any industry experiences difficult things.
“My toughest challenge is finding good people to work for us,” Lorenzini said.
“Lots of people go down the ‘millennial generation’ path as a reason for today’s challenge to find good employees, but the problem in my view is that maybe young people don’t see agriculture as glamorous as they once did,” Lorenzini said.
“We work long hours, particularly during peak season, but we’re helping feed the world – that’s a worthy purpose for young people to take up and work for a company like Simplot,” Lorenzini said.
“Having this purpose makes the job more rewarding,” Lewis said.
Another challenge for Simplot, Lorenzini and his staff is the economy.
“It seems when the economy is tough agriculture is good and when the economy is good agriculture is tough,” he said. The economy is good right now, he added.
Yet another challenge is “logistics and weather,” Lorenzini said. Making sure things work well is one thing; weather is another, he added. “We might be ready to go, then a wind or some other weather event hits that halts operations,” he further expressed.
When operations are halted or during the off-season, Lorenzini and Lewis still find things for staff to perform. “We use these times for maintenance, learning, meetings, regrouping, forecasting, ordering, and other things,” Lorenzini said.
“This is a good place to work,” driver Larry Montgomery said.
