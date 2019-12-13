Sioux County hits seven treys, downs Minatare 57-29

MINATARE -- The Sioux County girls basketball team buried seven treys and the Warriors outscored Minatare 16-2 in the second quarter to register a 57-29 win Friday night.
Kailey Klein led the Warriors with 19 points including a personal best four treys in the win.
Barry Swisher said his team started slow and then heated up in the second half to get the win.
“We came out a little flat and didn’t communicate very well,” Swisher said. “It is difficult in this gym and loud. It is a growing experience and we are young. Our kids are learning that they have to communicate with each other. They put it together in the middle quarters, got us a nice cushion. We are getting better, but we have a long ways to go.”
Swisher said the outside shooting that his team was key, considering they haven’t been shooting that well from the arc this season.
“The first three games we didn’t shot well at all from the 3-point line,” Swisher said. “Tonight we started knocking some down, which is good. The kids need to see those going in. We got some good shooters and hopefully that will continue in the next game.”
Minatare coach Tyler Koke said his team played well. They just couldn’t hit shots, especially in the second eight minutes. Koke also said Sioux County’s outside shooting was a difference.
“We played good. Some shots weren’t falling, but they will be falling in the near future,” Koke said. “We played better than we have in the past three games.”
Koke said while his team played better, it was just Sioux County’s night on the court.
“It was just their night tonight,” Koke said. “Their 3-pointers were going in and they had good rotations on offense, kicking it out and getting some good shots on offense. We had hands in their face and their shots were just falling. That second quarter killed us.”
Koke said that his girls were playing hard, but couldn’t match Sioux County.
“The girls were playing hard. They are listening and kind of fixing everything that we have been off the last few games,” Koke said. “They keep working hard and that is all I can ask for. Hopefully it comes around in the future.”
The first quarter was evenly played as both teams were knocking down shots. Sioux County led 13-9 on a Kodie Rempp bucket only to watch Minatare’s Raschelle Magdaleno hit a bucket and Minatare trailed 13-11 after the first quarter.
Sioux County scored the first two buckets in the second quarter to lead 18-11. Minatare’s Juana Perez hit a bucket for Minatare, but then the Warriors closed out the second quarter on a 11-0 run behind seven points from Klein, including a pair of 3-pointers to lead 29-13 at the half.
Sioux County outscored Minatare 16-9 in the third quarter. The big run was late when the Warriors went on a 8-0 run that was highlighted by 3-pointers by Klein and Rempp to lead 45-22 after three.
The fourth quarter saw Sioux County jump to a 51-24 lead on Klein’s fourth trey of the game. Minatare then went on a 5-0 run and held Sioux County scoreless for about two to three minutes to come back to within 51-29. Klein hit back-to-back buckets, the first with 2:30 left to play. Emily Parker finished off the scoring with a bucket and the 57-29 win.
Sioux County had three players in double figures. Klein led all scorers with 19 points followed by Rempp with 13, including two treys. Beth Krein tallied 10 points and Kalen Lotton had nine points.
Minatare was led by Perez with 11 points followed by Magdaleno with nine.
Sioux County 13 16 16 12 – 57
Minatare 11 2 9 7 – 29
SIOUX COUNTY
Karlee Juhnke 4, Kailey Klein 19, Emily Parker 2, Kodie Rempp 13, Beth Krein 10, Kalen Lotton 9.
MINATARE
Juana Perez 11, Julissa Chairez 3, Raschelle Magdaleno 9, Jaqueline Sanchez 5, Jazmin Calihua 1.
