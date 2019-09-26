SPORTS: Hiway 92 raceway

RACING
Concluding raceway season
HiWay 92 Raceway set for final race this Saturday.
Mark Rein
Gering Courier
The final race of the season for Hiway 92 Raceway Park will take place this Saturday when the Lee Schwartzkopf Shootout takes place with six divisions taking to the track.
The final race of the season will begin with qualifying around 2:15 p.m. and races shortly afterwards.
The divisions on hand for the big season-ending race include the Minions, Figure 8s, Super Stock, Legends, Farm Trucks, and the Bandoleros.
The Shootout will be a great ending to an excellent season that saw plenty of exciting action, including the final week of the regular season on Saturday.
The Minions had the only driver that captured all four events as Brody James started the night off with the fastest qualifying time. The youngster then won the trophy dash followed by the heat race. In the main event, James took the checkered flag ahead of Avery Bernhardt and Brinna Phillips.
Tim Bland also had a big night in the Farm trucks. Bland picked up the fastest qualifying time and then won the trophy dash. Bland won the heat race and didn’t get a chance for a fourth win on the night as the Farm Trucks main was called because of rain.
The Vintage and Super Stock races had different winners all through the night, showing the competitiveness of the drives.
The Vintage class had four different winners on the night. Brian Harden started things with the fastest qualifying time. Harden’s quicktime, however, didn’t hold up in the races as three different drivers captured the trophy, heat, and main event races.
Rod Graves, Sr., won the trophy dash before Kelly Kister edged Graves in the heat race. The main event saw Harley Graves cross the checkered finish line ahead of Harden for the win.
The Super Stock also saw some exciting action. Pine Bluffs’ Jesse Fornstrom won two races, winning the trophy dash and then won the heat race over Quicktime winner Kyle Austin.
When it came to the main event, point leader Tyler Knight came through with the win, spoiling Fornstrom’s chance of winning all three races. Fornstrom finished second in the main ahead of the third-place driving of Dave Waechter.
Qualifying
Vintage – Brian Harden
Minions – Brody James
Super Stock – Kyle Austin
Farm Trucks – Tim Bland
Trophy Dash
Vintage – Rod Graves, Sr.
Minions – Brody James
Super Stock נJesse Fornstrom
Farm Trucks – Tim Bland
Vintage
Heat – 1, Kelly Kister. 2, Rod Graves, Sr. 3, Harley Graves. 4, Brian Harden. 5, Larry Collins.
Main – 1, Harley Graves. 2, Brian Harden. 3, Larry Collins. 4, Kelly Kister. 5, Rod Graves, Sr.
Minions
Heat נ1, Brody James. 2, Brinna Phillips. 3, Dalton Gass. 4, Porter Kelley. 5, Savanna Hickman. 6, Avery Bernhardt.
Main – 1, Brody James. 2, Avery Bernhardt. 3, Brinna Phillips. 4, Savanna Hickman. 5, Dalton Gass. 6, Porter Kelley.
Super Stock
Heat – 1, Jesse Fornstrom. 2, Kyle Austin. 3, Tyler Knight. 4, Dave Waechter. 5, Miller Brothers.
Main – 1, Tyler Knight. 2, Jesse Fronstrom. 3, Dave Waechter. 4, Miller Brothers. 5, Kyle Austin.
Farm Trucks
Heat – 1, Tim Bland. 2, Allan Cress. 3, Terry Gass.
