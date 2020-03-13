Nov. 21
When the Gering wrestling team opened up practice Monday, they did so in their new wrestling room.
To say the least, there was no more climbing up the steep stairs to the practice room like in years past. Now the wrestlers have a top notch room to practice in that has heat and speakers built in for music.
Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger said things are looking up for the Gering wrestling program as 35 wrestlers hit the first day of practice with renewed anticipation.
“It went good. We had a pretty good turnout of kids who showed up with a lot of new faces, which is always good. We have a lot of returning kids who are hungry this year. We got a good sweat in and it was nice to break in the new room in style,” he said.
Nov. 27
Gering’s Trey Winkler will get to play in front of his family and friends when his Rainy River Community College basketball team comes to Scottsbluff to play in the Western Nebraska Community College Thanksgiving Classic this weekend.
Winkler, who spent the last two years at Black Hills State, is looking for the return home to play in front of his family.
“I’m super excited to be home and show my teammates around the town,” Winkler said. “It’s going to be really fun getting to play in front of my family and friends again.”
Dec. 12
The Gering wrestling team won all but four matches as they dominated Chadron in their dual on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team competed well, but said they can always get better.
“We did pretty good. There’s always stuff we need to fix. We got some stuff we got to fix on our feet. I’m always going to be critical of our team even in a win like this, but the guys stepped up tonight. I’m proud of them,” Berger said.
Berger said his team all bumped up in weight, making for some challenging matches.
Dec. 19
The Gering girls basketball team earned its first win over Mitchell in seven years on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Gering.
The last time the Bulldogs beat the Tigers was Dec. 6, 2012 when they won 48-41. This contest was just as close, but Gering was never down to Mitchell.
Junior Cloey Fries poured in 15 points as the Bulldogs led from start to finish in claiming a 53-48 win over Mitchell Thursday, Dec. 12 at Gering High School.
The contest was tied just twice, the first time at 2-2 and then with 3:19 left in the third quarter at 38-38.
Dec. 19
Gering’s Orin Larsen finished 2019 in second place in bareback
Orin Larsen is the 2019 reserve world champion bareback rider, but it’s not the title he wanted.
Like every other contestant in the field, he had hoped to claim the Montana Silversmiths gold buckle awarded to the world champion. He ran into a buzz saw in Californian Clayton Biglow, who won five rounds and earned more than $240,000 in the 10 days of the National Finals Rodeo.
Still, Larsen did quite well himself, placing in six rounds, including the fourth-round victory, and pocketed $122,962 in the process. He finished the year with $296,404.
Dec. 26
As a full-time calf roper, Riley Pruitt is gone much of the year. With the 2019 season wrapped up with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas, where Pruitt finished well. He finished fourth in the world in earnings.
“I made some really good runs and won a lot of money,” Pruitt said. “I won round 8. I won second three nights in a row. It was around $126,000 I won in 10 days.”
Pruitt said making it to the NFR is crucial to being able to make money and being able to continue competing.
“The money is great at the finals. If you don’t make the finals, you’re broke,” he said. “I went into the finals with $98,000 and I spent close to $70,000. I mean, fees, fuel, a rig. There’s no telling what can happen. A horse goes down and you got to go find a new horse. The horses in my event are not cheap. They’re $60,000 to $100,000 horses. You could very easily go broke in a year, but if you make the finals and do real well you don’t have to spend that much to do it.”
Jan. 9
Gering had two wrestlers claim first in their weight classes en route to finishing third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Scottsbluff.
Hastings took first with a team score of 149.5, Columbus ended second at 129 and Gering had 105.05
Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team wrestled well against some very good teams.
“We wrestled pretty well against a good Class A school (Columbus) and the top Class B school (Hastings),” he said.
Jan. 16
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau captured his 100th career win at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas last week to help the junior 138 pound wrestler to a 24-2 record so far this season. Rocheleau is ranked fifth in the state in the Class B wrestling rankings last week.
Rocheleau won his 99th match when he topped Ogallala’s Blake Wyatt in a fall. He then went on to the Douglas tournament and won four matches, three of which were by pin fall to earn his third tournament title of the season.
Rocheleau won his 100th match when he pinned Southeast’s Greg Logsdon in 42 seconds. His toughest match of the Douglas tournament came in the quarterfinals when he earned a decision over Alliance’s Asa Johnson 5-3. He won the next two matches for the tourney title at 138 with falls over Douglas’ Keltan Ewing in 5:44 and then Thunder Basin’s Cael Porter in 2:23.
Jan. 24
The Seacat girls and boys both earned first place finishes in McCook on Friday, Jan. 24.
Competing against McCook and North Platte, the girls 200 Freestyle relay team of Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker and Stephanie Woolsey took first with a time of 1:48.18, which was a secondary time.
In the 200 Freestyle, Galindo and Erin Hayhurst finished second and third.
Galindo claimed a first place finish in the 500 Freesyle with a time of 6:09.30, while Hayhurst swam for a fourth place finish at 6:36.05.
The boys 200 Medley relay team of Jared Galindo, Maddux Janecek, Dien Nguyen and Kennedy Ronne finished third with a time of 2:02.12.
Binny Canales finished third in the 200 Freestyle.
In the 200 Intermediate medley, Dien Nguyen claimed first place with a time of 2:34.19, while Dominick Gray took second at 2:48.05. Nguyen took third in the 100 Butterfly in 1:26.81.
Feb. 5
Danny O’Boyle is returning to his alma mater to take over as the head football coach for the Bulldogs.
O’Boyle served as an assistant coach for Gering, Scottsbluff and Chadron high schools before taking an assistant coaching job at Lee Williams High School In Kingman, Arizona, where his brother Patrick O’Boyle is the head coach.
O’Boyle said it was an easy decision to come back to Gering to take over the football program.
“I was talking with my family. Really that was the big factor — probably the biggest factor — in deciding this was a good opportunity for me to grow as a coach, and it was a place we’re familiar with. I liked the idea of being able to try to help build something from the ground up. That excited me the most,” he said.
O’Boyle is already trying to assemble a staff for next fall.
Feb. 20
The Gering wrestling team is sending seven wrestlers to state after the Bulldogs claimed the Class B-4 district wrestling title Saturday, Feb. 15 at Western Nebraska Community College.
Gering won the team title with 166 points to Lexington’s 146. Sidney finished third with 135.
Gering coach Jared Berger, who was named the Nebraska Wrestling Officials Association Coach of the Year, said his team wrestled well to claim their first district title in 11 years.
Feb. 27
Jarred Berger took over as the Gering wrestling coach three years ago with two goals in mind — win state championships and restore a winning tradition.
“The coaches and I talked about how we want to restore the order and bring back that tradition. We’re on our way. We’ve done a good job of changing the culture. We have good kids and good families. That’s a huge part of building this thing. It takes time. We’re not there yet. We’re not even close, but we’re definitely going in the right direction.
With the Bulldogs taking seven wrestlers to state and bringing back six medals, many would argue Berger’s goals are within reach.
