Student writing Ferret

Student writing
By Keyla Farret
Gering 9th grad
Some thoughts that I have been pondering during this pandemic. I was thinking about how much I am missing some of my favorite people and how to appreciate seeing people I love more often. I think about how going to church is really more important to me. It has taken a toll on my spirit because church is my life. A joy that I keep thinking about is when I finally get to go back to church and see all of the people I miss and get to give people hugs. I have told myself that I am going to start to give hugs to everyone. I want to give more hugs because who knows if something like this could happen again. So I just want to give more love because who knows when you can’t.
