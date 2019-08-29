175 words/$115
Terry (Dormady) Fair
Terry (Dormady) Fair passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at her home after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
A private, family celebration of life is being planned.
Terry was born on June 30, 1956 in Huron, South Dakota, to Joan and Jim Dormady.
She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1974, and married Mike Neu that summer.
Terry became a mother in 1982 to her only son, her pride and joy — James “Jimmy” Neu.
Terry was employed in the retail industry for many years working at K-mart and later at Wal-Mart. She married Kevin Fair in 1993.
Terry’s grandson Owsley was born in 2009 and he quickly became the light of her life.
When Terry became ill, Kevin cared for her until her passing.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Kevin Fair, son James (Miranda) Neu, grandson Owsley Neu, her sisters Donna, Mary, and Diane (Mack), brother-in-law Mitch Fair, nieces Krystal, Cassie, and Betsy and nephew Colin. Terry was greatly loved by all her family.