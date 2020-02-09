GERING, MITCHELL - Trash collection dates for two communities have been announced due to the holiday on Monday, Feb. 17.
City of Gering and Mitchell residential and commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 18 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.
