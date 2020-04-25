UPDATED Wreck at Ave I and Hwy 26::2

One injured in Thursday crash
One person was treated for injuries after being involved in a collision Thursday.
Sgt. Dominick Petersen released that the investigation determined that Jeffrey Crane, driving a silver Dodge pickup, had been traveling west on Highway 26 and attempting to turn south onto Avenue I when the collision occurred. As Crane turned south, he struck a black Chevrolet pickup driven by Ethan Kerk, who had been traveling east on Highway 26 and crossing the Avenue I intersection. Kerk lost control of his vehicle and it slid into a silver Malibu driven by Kyna Ballinger. Ballinger’s vehicle struck a light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Ballinger, who had not been wearing a seat belt, had been transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She was later released.
The collision occurred at about 3:58 p.m.
All three vehicle’s involved were towed due to damages. Peterson said Crane was cited on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.
Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded.
