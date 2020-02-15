Addition made to proposed waterfowl zone changes for 2021-2022
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission still is seeking input on proposed changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons. Additional proposed changes for dark (Canada) goose units have been made in Boone and Wheeler counties.
Also, an updated map clarifies proposed duck zone boundary changes in Merrick and Hamilton counties. To view the maps, find more information and provide input, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/DuckGooseZones.
Hunters can download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Game and Parks will now accept input until March 6 to accommodate the additional change and information. Input from this round will determine what changes will be forwarded to the Game and Parks Board of Commissioners and, ultimately, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Contact Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager, at mark.vrtiska@nebraska.gov for more information.
