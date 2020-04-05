My question is with the main stream media naming people in the world by name during a national emergence example basketball players, movie stars, world leaders.
Why doesn’t the state of Nebraska provide names of the infected state people so we would know if we have contact with any of them in the state to help control the virus?
Terry Weinmaster
Gering
