Holy Cow, we get to work from home!!!!!
Turn on the TV, get the nachos ready, kick back on the couch with a beer and set up my laptop so I can answer emails all day from the comforts of my own home…Nope, working from home is nothing like that, except maybe for the nachos.
The state of our nation has millions of us figuring out the best way to stay safe, help minimize the spread of COVID-19, but also get our work done.
Over the past couple weeks, the staff at the Star-Herald has been doing the same. Each day it seems more and more of us are able to get our remote access up and running so we can stay in contact with everyone else, while accessing workstations from home.
As of Friday, there were only six members of our team that were still working in the office on Broadway. Well, other than our production staff who have to work at the office to maintain and work the press and mailroom equipment.
Although at home, our staff is working diligently every day to help our business partners across the community.
Our advertising, classified and creative services teams starts each day with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the plans for that day, answer questions and help with problems. We end the day the same at 4:30pm discussing how the day went and did we help our business partners the best we could.
Between the start and end of the day we are reaching out to local businesses to help however we can. We want them to be successful as well, and get through this difficult time.
Our editorial team starts their day with a 9:30 a.m. conference call discussing the plan for that day as well. Which stories will be ready to go, who is handling stories for the remainder of the week and will we hit deadline.
Throughout the day phones are active, fingers are flying (typing), stories are being written and I’ve even been told Kevin Fink is wearing pants when working at home, although I can’t confirm that.
The circulation team is making sure papers are delivered to your home and answering questions from our customers every day. It is their goal to ensure you are satisfied with your subscription to the Star-Herald.
All in all, working from home is definitely not the same as working in the office. We don’t get to see each other every day, although some of us have become avid texting freaks, but we still love them…Haha!
I want to say a huge Thank You to everyone at the Star-Herald that continues to keep this train rolling through these difficult times. It takes a lot for people to change everything they know about how their job works and be patient through the process of learning a new way of doing things. Not easy, not easy at all.
But to the person that has worked tirelessly through this process, we owe the most Thanks! Our IT and Operations Director Jim Mortimore…For whom without, this wouldn’t have been possible.
And from everyone across the community working for the Star-Herald, we thank each and every one of you for your partnership. The partnership of subscribing, the partnership of business and the partnership of community.
It’s a tough road for all of us, but one we will get through. And we will do it together!
