130 Years Ago
Government property at Fort Laramie was being sold at auction.
The Gering band was organized under the leadership of Geo. B. Luft.
Bill for admission of Wyoming as a state passed the lower house of Congress.
A farmers meeting held in Gering decided that the county wasn’t destitute enough to accept charity donations, but would be glad if help were given to procure seed corn.
120 Years Ago
John Gompert Sr. died in an Omaha hospital.
The schoolhouse in district 10 was destroyed by fire.
H.M. Ingraham sold the Commercial hotel to Birchard and Thornton.
Carr & Neff purchased the W.H. Trainor lumber yard in Gering.
H.C. Armstrong applied for a saloon license in the new town of Scottsbluff.
110 Years Ago
H.H. Utterback assumed pastorate of local Christian Church.
W.E. Morehouse was appointed enumerator for Gering precinct.
F.A. Birchell and W.W. White were elected members of the village board with contest.
100 Years Ago
Rev. L.S. Dorman, pioneer, died at Wheatland.
James H. Ferguson purchased the Gering hotel from the Gering Invest-ment company.
Census bureau announced that the population of Scottsbluff was 6,912 a gain of 295 percent during the ten year period following the 1910 census.
An encampment branch of the Odd Fellows order was established in Scottsbluff with 50 charter members.
Transfers of real estate heavy. Figures for month furnished by Register of Deeds Neeley showed total of $1,378,622,25 mortgages had been filed in that office.
90 Years Ago
R.E. Sheffer elected mayor with narrow margin of nine votes over A.P. Bressler.
Announcement made in Washington that James W. Ponder had been awarded the distinguished service cross for “extraodinary heroism” in France.
Mrs. Felix Wilkinson, pioneer of Banner county, died at Denver hospital.
After 25 years in Canada and California, Alva Cochran returned to the valley to make his home.
80 Years Ago
The Mitchell pass picnic area was in the process of being closed.
R.H. Hursh severed his connection with the Brown Bean company expecting to go into business in Wyoming.
C.G. Klingman was elected Gering’s mayor over F.B. Raser.
Mrs. Cora Akers Walsh, wife of Senator R.G. Walsh, pioneer of 1885, died suddenly at Morrill.
Married: Mary Ellen Petty and William Frankling, McGrew.
70 Years Ago
Harley Tanner was elected mayor as 635 voters turned out for the election.
Gomer Jones purchased the Gering Elevator from Mrs. Minnie Ewing.
Total building permits for the year to date totalled $26,500.
The state highway department called for bid for oil paving of highway No. 86 between Bridgeport and Melbeta and between Mitchell and Gering.
60 Years Ago
Jerry Douglas of the Lake Minatare school repeated as champion Scotts Bluff county speller.
The 1960 census was to start April 11 with John Frey as district supervisor.
City Clerk C.C. Hoff reported $251,000 in 1959 building permits in Gering.
50 Years Ago
Mark Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ellis of Gering, who returned recently from Chile as an American Field Service student, spoke to membbers of the Gering chamber of commerce.
Central Church of Christ starts drive for new church building.
Thirty persons have been named to the advisory council of the College of Agriculture and Home Economics at the University of Nebraska. Included was Joe Huckfeldt of Gering.
Gering High music department presents the musical “Camelot”. Starring roles include: Skip Egdorf, King Arthur; Barb Durfee, Guenevere; Mike Peterson, Lancelot and Mark O’Neal, King Pellinore.
Died: Elias Cleo Poor Bear, four month old son of Mr. and Mrs. William Poor Bear, Gering; Richard Woodward, 19, Burlington, N.J., died in an auto accident, nine miles west of Kimball.
40 Years Ago
Gering Postmaster Emanuel Roth, presented Wayne Thompson with the Post Office’s Expert Driver Award.
Howard Roseberry, minister of the Central Church of Christ resigned following 22 1/2 years of ministry in Gering.
Suggestions were made to raise funds for the purchase of a microfilm viewer for the Gering Library.
Gering city council unanimously approved a five percent pay increase for city employees.
Dr. Jane Hunter received the Distinguished Service Award for the Adult and Continuing Education Association of Nebraska.
30 Years Ago
Jeanne Fees of the Gering Post Office retired after 25 years of service.
The Bill Madden Invitational Track Meet is named in honor of the Courier’s sports editor, commemorating his 53 years of sports coverage.
Frankie Lowell retired as director of the Gering Public Library.
The flight station at Scotts Bluff County Regional Airport’s William B. Heilig Field was closed.
Beth McKibbin, customer relations manager for United Telephone of the West in Scottsbluff, was promoted to public relations manager for the United Telephone in Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
20 Years Ago
Carol Ann Lewis, whose family founded and published the Gering Courier for 112 years died at The Residency in Scottsbluff.
Gering city offical and local business people are undecided on how to handle parking problems in downtown Gering.
The J.G. Elliott Company, a broadbased insurance business owned by John and Megan Massey, and Platte Valley Companies, a banking and financial services group owned by Hod Kosman and his family, announced the merger of their organizations.
10 Years Ago
Veteran lawman with Banner County roots, Stan McKnight, is the county’s only candiate for sheriff so far.
The weekend death of Whitney Worth, 22, Gering resident, remains under investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.
Approximately 83 percent of GHS students are involved in one or more extracurricular activities, according to Tom O’Boyle, the school’s activities director and football coach.
Gering’s Al and Lois Herbel are promoting environmental awareness in communities.
