Exploring fall farm fun
Morrill preschoolers visit Adams Family Pumpkin Patch.
By Lauren Brant
Star-Herald
Preschoolers from Morrill Tri-Community Preschool enjoyed fall activities during a trip to the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Students selected small pumpkins to take home with them, rode on a train, slid down a hay bale slide, and found their way through a corn maze.
After getting off the bus, the students headed into the enclosed barns with their teachers, paraprofessional, parents and grandparents to choose from an assortment of small pumpkins with skinny, curly and fat stems. Once they made their selection, the students decided to burn off some energy by jumping on a large, inflatable bounce floor in the barn. As they ran back and forth on the inflatable, the train cars pulled up outside, causing several students to grab their shoes for a ride. The two person train cars took the preschoolers, parents and teachers on a trip around the pumpkin patch, passed the corn maze and over a series of small hills before returning to the barn.
Preschooler Kyle Thomas said the field trip was fun.
“Going here was fun,” Kyle said. “My favorite part was going in the train ride because it’s so fun. We went so high (over the hills) and so fast. It was fun.”
Another popular attraction was the hay bale slide where students either sat on a hay sack or went down on their bottoms or stomachs. After they pushed off from the top of the slide, they quickly gained speed, surprising several preschoolers as they came flying out the bottom.
“It was fun that we can go down the slide,” Cayson Nicklas said.
Cayson also enjoyed pushing a black drainage pipe while standing inside.
“The wheels because they’re my favorite,” Cayson said. “I can do it fast.”
While the students enjoyed the activities around the farm, once they entered the corn maze, they had get help from family and teachers to find their ways out.
Terrance led his parents Teisha Hernandez and Marquis Mendoza down the rows of corn. As Terrance walked through the maze, he had to turn around after reaching some dead ends before finding the way out. From the experience, Hernandez hopes her son enjoyed the experience.
“Terrance led us mainly the whole way,” Hernandez said. “I hope he learned that getting lost is a new experience.”
As Terrance navigated through the maze, he found his own way out.
“We got lost and we took shortcuts,” he said.
Desi Garcia also enjoyed visiting the pumpkin patch with his grandson Audyn Quevedo. Watching Audyn climb up the slide, Garcia pulled out his phone to capture the moment.
“I enjoy sharing memories and getting to spend time with him,” Garcia said. “I had a good time going through the maze with him, even though we got lost.”
Garcia hopes his time with his grandpa is a good memory for years to come.
Morrill preschool paraprofessional Laureli Starke explored fall with the students and even went for a ride in the train.
“The train ride was fun, but it was very bumpy,” Starke said. “It felt like a rollercoaster.”
Following a class picture, the students headed back onto the bus. Starke hopes the pumpkin patch was fun for both the students and families.
“Family time is important and we want to involve our parents in the classrooms, so they are comfortable.”
The Adams Family Pumpkin Patch is located at 230710 Highland Road.
