By Kevin J. Fink
Star-Herald
“The first step in starting a 4-H Club is to express interest to your local 4-H Extension Office and Educator, who will answer questions and guide you through the process,” 4-H Educator for North Panhandle of Nebraska Melissa Mracek said. This process involves attending a volunteer/club leadership training session,” she added.
Some club-starters like to also shadow a current club and its leaders for a time to “see 4-H in action,” Mracek said. This, along with the leadership training session, attracts prospective clubs and members to 4-H, she added.
The next step is to choose leaders for the club. “Involve other families in the process, especially in club-life itself; don’t do it all yourself,” Mracek said. She added there should be several leaders with one primary leader of the club.
Like many things today, all 4-H leaders must submit to a background check, Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club leader Lanna Hubbard said. Background checks assure the club and public the leaders are vetted.
“Once a 4-H Club is established and leaders chosen it must also formulate a club constitution and bylaws, charter the club through the 4-H National Headquarters, and choose a club name,” Mracek said. These are necessary and important elements of being an established and recognized club, she added.
4-H Clubs can choose from many types of clubs. “4-H Clubs are either community clubs or special interest clubs,” Mracek said. Community clubs are involved in all types of activities from sewing to animals; special interest clubs focus on one specific activity, like livestock or homemaking or shooting sports, she added.
“There are numerous, almost endless, types of 4-H Clubs — Livestock (market and/or breeding beef, swine, goats, etc.), sewing, dogs, small animals (poultry and rabbits), cooking, shooting, computers, and much more,” Hubbard said. There’s something for everyone, she added.
“Each 4-H Club participates in several activities through the year that are determined by club, and usually correspond to the type of club,” Hubbard said. Livestock is Panhandle Livestock’s activity.
“The main activity for 4-H Clubs is fair,” Hubbard said. It’s a time to showcase club projects, she added. Fair is a fun time for the kids and leaders.
“Fair is also a busy time for 4-H leaders and members, especially the time leading up to the fair,” Hubbard said. But this time is rewarding, she added.
Fairs are only part of 4-H activities and projects.
“4-H Clubs supplement their time with camps, fairs, and other learning and fun activities,” Mracek said. 4-H offers a multitude of camps across the state each year, including the Nebraska State 4-H Camp at Halsey National Forest, she added.
There are many good things to being involved in 4-H. “4-H offers many positives,” Hubbard said.
I can’t think of any negatives, she added. “It’s my life.”
4-H is a way of life for many people.
“It’s what a family chooses for itself, like sports or something else,” Hubbard said. I grew up in 4-H and incorporated it into my family, she added.
“I love 4-H because it provides positive youth development and gives them the opportunity and sense of belonging and leadership,” Mracek said. Independent research proves the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, she added. Part of this experience is being involved in club meetings, she further expressed.
For more information on 4-H, joining a club or starting a club contact the Scotts Bluff County 4-H Extension Office at 308-632-1480.
