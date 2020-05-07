The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center was notified this morning that Verizon Wireless has identified an issue that may affect listed services for 911 calls in the areas served by this 911 Center, according to information released from Sheriff Mark Overman.
Services affected listed are: no audio and no voice. This means the 911 dispatcher might hear the caller but the caller might not hear the 911 dispatcher.
Other neighboring 911 Centers included in the notification are Morrill County, Dawes County, Cheyenne County, Kimball County and Box Butte County
Verizon did not provide an estimated time for the issues to be resolved.
