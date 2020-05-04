WATCH NOW as Gov. Ricketts provides an update on the state’s #COVID-19 response with the Nebraska Children and Families FoundationPosted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday, May 4, 2020
Gov. Pete Ricketts gives a daily briefing on coronavirus in Nebraska. Today, he spoke about reopening of businesses, such as salons and restaurants, and TestNebraska.com assessments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.