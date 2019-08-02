Who did it better? Star-Herald managers take on 'dizzy bat challenge' 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Gering authorities return to canal for additional searches in Chance Englebert case Neighborhood comes together with lemonade stand for Gering youth, recently diagnosed with leukemia Police continue to follow tips as Wyoming man Chance Englebert remains missing 2019 Miss Scotts Bluff County crowned Local farmers 'at the mercy of the water;' expecting serious impacts after canal breach promotion TV Week promotion College Bound 2019 promotion Winter Sports 2018 Contests & Events Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest